Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

