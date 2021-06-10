Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,642 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -360.62 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.