Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Avid Technology worth $30,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avid Technology by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $1,026,113 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

