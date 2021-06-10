Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,145,423 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

