Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $21.40 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of AGCO worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

