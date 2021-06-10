Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $290.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.75 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,455 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

