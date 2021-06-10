Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,223,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.