Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.93. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.86, with a volume of 3,981 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$321.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

