Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Acceleron Pharma worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

