Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.28. 14,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.62. The company has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

