Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.