Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 24,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,958,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $977.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

