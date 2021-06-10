Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Addus HomeCare worth $41,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADUS opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.60.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

