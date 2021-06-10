Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.