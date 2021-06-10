Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

MHK opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

