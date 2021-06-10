Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NOV by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 720,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

