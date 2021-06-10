Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 258.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

