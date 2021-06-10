Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 87.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 154,474 shares of company stock worth $13,035,122. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

