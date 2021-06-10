Advisory Research Inc. Buys 8,272 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,297 shares of company stock worth $22,695,261 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

NTRA opened at $104.27 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.