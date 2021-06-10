Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $211.89 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,815 shares of company stock worth $43,017,235. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.