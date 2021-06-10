Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

AXP stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

