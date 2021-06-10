Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.