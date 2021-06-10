Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 424,063 shares of company stock worth $37,420,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

