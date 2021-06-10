Advisory Research Inc. Sells 390,218 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,218 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

