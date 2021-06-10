Aeon (AEON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,657.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $16,657.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00724471 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

