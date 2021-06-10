Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. 7,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 225,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.