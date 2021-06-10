agilon health (NYSE:AGL) vs. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Financial Comparison

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $344.86 million 16.15 $46.46 million $0.18 349.56

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 31.02%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats agilon health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

