Agrello 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.09 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

DLT is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

