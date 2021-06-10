Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

