Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

