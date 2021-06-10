Aigen Investment Management LP Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after acquiring an additional 357,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

NYSE IR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

