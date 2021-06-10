Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,247,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

