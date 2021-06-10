Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 793 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE AWI opened at $107.77 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $109.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

