Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $980,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.