Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $518.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.06 million and the highest is $531.39 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

AL traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 299,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,217. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

