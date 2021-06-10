Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-9.100 EPS.

APD stock opened at $297.35 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

