Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Buys $79,512.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALK stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.