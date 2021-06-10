Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $190.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

