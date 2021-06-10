Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,304 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $309,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.69.
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
