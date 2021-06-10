Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148,304 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $309,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,889,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.