Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-35 million.

ALKT opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

