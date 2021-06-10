Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

