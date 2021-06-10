Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,860.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 5,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,999.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,835.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 7,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 64,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,415.00.

Shares of ALM stock opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. Alliance Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

