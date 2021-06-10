Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Gray Television worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTN stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.