Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Shares in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

