Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450,906 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.