Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

