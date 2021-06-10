Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 77,160 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $899.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

