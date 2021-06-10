Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

