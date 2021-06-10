Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.