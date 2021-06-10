Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,697 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,222 shares of company stock worth $6,155,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.