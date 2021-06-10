Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,697 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,293,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,222 shares of company stock worth $6,155,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.